On Thursday evenings, at the corner of 52nd and Pine Streets, across from Malcolm X Park, a farmer’s market selling watermelons, berries, tomatoes, kale, and dozens of other vegetables draws a crowd. Jiana Murdic, founder of Get Fresh Daily, greets her customers warmly; some are there to pick up free produce, and others get their box of weekly vegetables through her curated CSA or Community Supported Agriculture.

“This is our garden market,” said Murdic. “We call this our garden market because everything in our marketplace here is grown either from our garden, from other local gardens, as well as some produce from our weekly CSA. We also have Carter’s Watermelon, who are out here every week. And we also have nutrition education as well as an arts workshop that’s going to be happening.”

It’s not the only thing happening. Murdic turned the unused green space in front of the Global Leadership Academy Southwest charter school into a garden with blackberries growing along the fence that anyone can snack on.

“Get Fresh Daily is a mission-driven organization,” Murdic said. “We are committed to promoting plant-based eating and earth-centered living through our programs.”

Murdic’s passion for plant-based diets has to do with health concerns. Some of her family members suffer from health issues like diabetes.

Cutting back on meat consumption is also one of the easiest ways an individual can cut their own carbon emissions.