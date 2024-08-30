Climate Fixers: Philly’s Get Fresh Daily wants you to eat your veggies
Jiana Murdic is on a mission to get Black communities to embrace a plant-based diet and live Earth-centered lives.
On Thursday evenings, at the corner of 52nd and Pine Streets, across from Malcolm X Park, a farmer’s market selling watermelons, berries, tomatoes, kale, and dozens of other vegetables draws a crowd. Jiana Murdic, founder of Get Fresh Daily, greets her customers warmly; some are there to pick up free produce, and others get their box of weekly vegetables through her curated CSA or Community Supported Agriculture.
“This is our garden market,” said Murdic. “We call this our garden market because everything in our marketplace here is grown either from our garden, from other local gardens, as well as some produce from our weekly CSA. We also have Carter’s Watermelon, who are out here every week. And we also have nutrition education as well as an arts workshop that’s going to be happening.”
It’s not the only thing happening. Murdic turned the unused green space in front of the Global Leadership Academy Southwest charter school into a garden with blackberries growing along the fence that anyone can snack on.
“Get Fresh Daily is a mission-driven organization,” Murdic said. “We are committed to promoting plant-based eating and earth-centered living through our programs.”
Murdic’s passion for plant-based diets has to do with health concerns. Some of her family members suffer from health issues like diabetes.
Cutting back on meat consumption is also one of the easiest ways an individual can cut their own carbon emissions.
When we think about climate change, we often think about cars, trucks, and giant power plants belching out carbon emissions. But food, its land use, its production, its transportation from the farm to our tables, accounts for 22% to 33% of all global carbon emissions, according to Project Drawdown.
Project Drawdown also estimates that if just 50% to 75% of people cut their meat consumption, it would reduce carbon emissions by 54 to 78 gigatons.
“Fifty gigatons? I don’t even know what that measurement is, sounds like a lot, but I think that’s amazing,” said Murdic. “I just would love for people to eat more locally and to eat in season.
Murdic said that way, “you’re eating in harmony with the earth,” and cutting climate emissions because the food doesn’t have to travel as far.
Murdic’s CSA boxes include seven to eight weekly ingredients, costing $25. She curates the produce to ensure it all works together in a meal. She also includes recipes.
“Because the idea is that we want people to actually not just get the food, but actually use the food, and prepare it for their families in a healthy way.”
“We’re not asking people to be vegan,” Murdic said. “We’re not asking people to never have meat, but just to reduce it and try to make it half or three-quarters of your plate. Let your fruits and vegetables be the centerpiece, and let your meat be on the side.”
