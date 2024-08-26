This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Phil Forsyth is a pragmatist and wants us all to be prepared for a warmer future. And that future, he says, could mean bananas, kumquats and pomegranates replace some of the more traditional fruit trees that have thrived for centuries in the Philadelphia region.

“Some of our early fruiting crops like Asian plums and apricots, for example, increasingly break dormancy early; they bloom early and then they get hit by a frost,” Forsyth said.

That means those trees won’t bear fruit.

Forsyth knows a lot about fruit trees. He’s the co-director of the Philadelphia Orchard Project nonprofit organization and says he has seen lost crops more frequently as our winters become warmer.

“Some of our more northerly crops, apples and pears and things like that, need a certain number of chill hours. They need to be dormant for a certain period,” Forsyth said.

Forsyth said not all varieties of apples and pears will suffer, but the organization has several pomegranate trees producing fruit in the city and they are experimenting with some subtropical and Mediterranean fruits as well, including hardy citrus and bananas.

Behind the Woodlands Cemetery in West Philly, on the former softball field of the now defunct University of the Sciences, Forsythe checks the progress of these plants in an unheated greenhouse-like structure known as a high tunnel.

“It’s only using the sun’s energy,” Forsyth said. “It’s really a very simple structure. It’s a series of metal hoops with some plastic over it. And so, in the winter months, the sun comes through. The plastic captures that heat and keeps it a little bit warmer.”

But on a hot day in August, the plastic sheeting is rolled up and growing inside are an olive tree, a banana tree and a Chilean guava, along with hardy citrus trees like loquat, yuzu and kumquat.