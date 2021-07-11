At 54 acres, Woodlands Cemetery is one of the largest open green spaces in West Philadelphia, a neighborhood asset used not just by mourners but by joggers, birdwatchers, and picnickers. The grounds and the historic mansion at their center have been used for weddings, fairs, and performances.

The Woodlands wants to invite more people through its gates with a future vision of building an open-air venue on its southern edge, away from the burial grounds, that can accommodate gatherings of 100 to 200 people.

But first, the Woodlands needs more people to know that it’s not just a field of tombstones.

The cemetery has partnered with Ars Nova Workshop, the jazz and new music presenter, on a weekly series of wellness events through the end of September. Called New Grass, named after the 1969 album by Albert Ayler, the Wednesday evening sessions offer spiritual cleansing via participatory drum circles, story sharing, and mindful meditation.

As the title promises, it happens outside in the grass.

Last Wednesday, Netera Brickle came for the first guided meditation event of the series, a one-hour session of intentional breathing.

“I really enjoyed the benefit of being around other people,” said Brickle of Southwest Philadelphia, who occasionally meditates on her own, but rarely in a group. “It helps me to be more motivated to do the things I was supposed to do.”

The session, led by transformational breathwork facilitator Aubrey Howard, involved exercises to create stillness in the body and mind through a consciousness of breath. She was accompanied by live music: guitar, flute, and percussion were played by Howard’s wife, Alexia Oliveira.

“I wasn’t expecting the music,” said participant Atiba Green, of West Philadelphia. “I thought it was gonna be a deejay. But the live music — that was nice, set the tone.”