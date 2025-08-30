Building better mental health resources for Black men, communities

Research shows that while overall suicide rates have declined in the United States in recent years, they have risen among Black men and boys in the past several decades.

Many Black men face challenges to their mental health and access to resources because of economic barriers as well as systemic racism, Hines said.

“Just something as simple as driving down the street, for a Black man, may feel like a stressful moment with a police officer behind him, even when he’s doing nothing wrong,” Hines said. “So that’s something that a person, just because of how prejudice might play out, is making them have a body response, a mental response, anxiety, really. So that kind of thing is just really hard sometimes for Black men.”

MBK Cares partners with Black Men Heal, which provides free therapy for Black men and other men of color, and works with other community organizations and researchers at the University of Pennsylvania to serve the community.

“Some of the things aren’t just what we provide,” Hines said. “It’s what we give access to, or we connect other people to that they don’t know exist. Some things are not just because they don’t exist. It’s ignorance of how to get to what exists already. So MBK Cares, we act as a liaison between a lot of institutions and organizations and the public that they need to serve and want to serve.”

One of those partnerships is with the Penn Innovation in Suicide Prevention Implementation Research, or INSPIRE, Center.

Marin Kautz, a clinical psychologist at Penn’s Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety and a post-doctoral research fellow, said the center is working to identify gaps in suicide prevention work and research better ways to fill community needs related to suicide prevention.

She and Dr. Lily Brown worked with Hines and MBK Cares to distribute a quality improvement survey to canvas residents about what needs the community sees for suicide prevention.

“One of the things that came back in the survey consistently was this, these concerns related to firearm safety and firearm access, especially related to youth,” Kautz said. “There was a pretty consistent request for more information about how to protect youth in the Black community, specifically, but just in any household, from accessing firearms.”

The INSPIRE team is using that feedback to submit a proposal for a statewide grant to specifically address prevention for firearm-related suicide as well as support people who have lost loved ones to firearm-related suicide.

If they are awarded the grant, Kautz said she hopes Hines and the organization could participate on a community advisory board to assist with implementation.

Hines said some Black Philadelphians might be hesitant to work with Penn because of the impacts of gentrification and historic racism in medical research. But MBK Cares works to advocate for the community and develop “healthy relationships,” Hines said, with the clinicians and researchers working on suicide prevention.

“We don’t compromise,” he said. “So if we feel like our research is going to lead to people just being manipulated or taken advantage of, we don’t allow that, but we use research that’s going to inform better programming and better resources to come back to the community.”