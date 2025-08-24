From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Saturday, 32 SEPTA bus routes ran for the last time, before disappearing due to service cuts.

Riders of the No. 12, which runs from 50th Street and Woodland Avenue in West Philadelphia to Second and Spruce streets in Old City, made use of its last runs for errands and social outings, all while they mourned and prepared for its loss.

“You just hear them all day saying that, ‘We got to say bye to the 12, this is real. We hope the funding go through so we can bring the line back,’” said Zellette Burdine, who has been driving the 12 bus every Saturday for the past several months.