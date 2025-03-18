From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mental health experts and advocates say Philadelphia’s Community Mobile Crisis Response Teams network has become critical in addressing behavioral health emergencies across the city, but stressed that the program needs to expand in order to meet rising demand.

Health providers and leaders at the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services are asking the city to invest more money into the program to scale up technology, staffing and training protocols.

The community mobile crisis response teams include clinicians, nurses, social workers and other outreach specialists who respond 24/7 to local calls that come in through the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. Providers say these teams play a critical role in supporting residents during difficult and potentially volatile situations.

“When people don’t have this kind of response, they suffer,” said Julia Lyon, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist in Center City.

Crisis teams were dispatched to more than 14,000 calls between January 2023 and January 2025, city officials said.

It is a separate network from Philadelphia’s Crisis Intervention Response Team program, which pairs police officers and civilian mental health workers on behavioral health calls that come in through 911.

Lyon, who testified at a City Council committee public hearing Monday, said the city should prioritize funding for community response models over programs that involve police.

“On countless occasions, I have seen my clients become endangered by the wrong response arriving on scene,” she said. “And conversely, I have seen how connection, support and therapeutic intervention can change the course of someone’s life or even save it.”