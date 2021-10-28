“Unfortunately in our city when a person is facing a mental health crisis the family doesn’t have a choice except to call 911, for the most part,” Rev. Tyler said. “I would imagine that the vast majority of stories like Walter Wallace would end differently if we called somebody different in the first place.”

Philadelphia said on Tuesday that they will equip all patrol officers with Tasers. That effort will cost $14 million, part of the already approved city budget.

But organizers of the vigil said Tasers are the bare minimum, and they want the city to divest money from the police budget and into alternate programs.

“Police officers ought to have non-lethal and less lethal weapons, but that will not give us the public safety that we want,” said Rev. Tyler. “We want something more than Tasers, we want a radical new vision and reallocation of dollars. Call it defund, call it whatever you want, but we want a new vision.”

Rev. Tyler said especially in moments of a mental health crisis, “an armed response should not be the first response,” and instead, people who are equipped in handling mental health issues should be on call.

“They will recognize, in that moment,” said Rev. Tyler, “the right questions to ask, what family members to engage, and how to begin to bring the situation down.”