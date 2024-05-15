Woman dead after police chase that began in Delaware ends with crash, shooting in Chester, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A chase that started with an attempt to serve a warrant in Delaware ended with a deadly police-involved shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police tried serving a warrant to a woman in Wilmington on Tuesday morning, but she was able to flee in a vehicle.

According to authorities, the 23-year-old was approached for her alleged role in a shooting that took place back in December.

“The female was wanted, and there was an active warrant, and that’s why she fled from police,” noted Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky.

She led police on a chase to Chichester, Pa., where gunshots were fired. The woman allegedly then carjacked a dark-colored SUV, and the chase continued.

John Rapp, who witnessed the incident, was driving down the highway in Chichester at the time and says he saw police open fire.

“It was probably two or three magazines that got emptied, and then a black Tahoe with the window blown out came back down the ramp, passed the police officers,” Rapp recalled.

The pursuit came to a dramatic conclusion when the suspect crashed and rolled the SUV near 12th and Kerlin streets in the city of Chester.

The woman then broke into a nearby home.

Justin Burton told Action News about a disturbing call he got from his girlfriend, who was inside that home at the time.