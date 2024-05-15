Wawa Welcome America Festival aims to have something for all Philadelphians
The festival begins on Juneteenth and runs through July 4 with a star-studded concert and fireworks.
The Wawa Welcome America Festival returns next month with a bang.
The event begins on Juneteenth — Wednesday, June 19 — with a block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and ends with a massive July 4 concert on the parkway.
“Our co-headliners are Ne-Yo and Kesha,” said Michael DelBane of the festival.
Mayor Cherelle Parker and DelBane announced details of the plans Tuesday morning at City Hall. Parker said she wants the two dozen events to be “all-inclusive.”
“This is a festival for all Philadelphians so they can see themselves when they look at Wawa Welcome America. I’m excited about all of the rich and diverse programming that will result from this,” she said.
Highlights of the various entertainment and events planned include choices for all ages:
- June 21: Kidchella Music Festival
- June 22: Hispanic Festival
- June 25: A Celebration of Innovation and Education as part of Jefferson’s 200th Anniversary
- June 26: Rocky Movie Night on the steps of the Art Museum
- June 27: Wawa Hoagie Day at Independence Mall
- June 28: A Celebration of Black Music at Dell Music Center
- June 29: The Avenue of the Arts Block Party
- June 29: A U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks on the waterfront
- July 1: The Philadelphia Zoo will celebrate its 150th anniversary
- July 2: The Red, White & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade will debut, along with Carpenters’ Hall 250th anniversary
- July 3: The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will have a concert with country singer LeAnn Rimes at Independence Hall at 7 p.m.
- July 4: The traditional 10 a.m. Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall, the Salute to Independence Parade at 11 a.m., and the big concert featuring Ne-Yo and Kesha on the Parkway beginning at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow
