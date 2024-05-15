Wawa Welcome America Festival aims to have something for all Philadelphians

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Wawa Welcome America Festival returns next month with a bang.

The event begins on Juneteenth — Wednesday, June 19 — with a block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and ends with a massive July 4 concert on the parkway.

“Our co-headliners are Ne-Yo and Kesha,” said Michael DelBane of the festival.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and DelBane announced details of the plans Tuesday morning at City Hall. Parker said she wants the two dozen events to be “all-inclusive.”

“This is a festival for all Philadelphians so they can see themselves when they look at Wawa Welcome America. I’m excited about all of the rich and diverse programming that will result from this,” she said.