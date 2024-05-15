Wawa Welcome America Festival aims to have something for all Philadelphians

The festival begins on Juneteenth and runs through July 4 with a star-studded concert and fireworks.

2 people dressed in costumes on stilts

Performers on stilts at the announcement for Wawa Welcome America festival. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Wawa Welcome America Festival returns next month with a bang.

The event begins on Juneteenth — Wednesday, June 19 — with a block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and ends with a massive July 4 concert on the parkway.

“Our co-headliners are Ne-Yo and Kesha,” said Michael DelBane of the festival.

Cherelle Parker speaking at a press conference
Mayor Cherelle Parker speaking at the Wawa Welcome America announcement, May 14, 2024. (Tom MacDonald WHYY)

Mayor Cherelle Parker and DelBane announced details of the plans Tuesday morning at City Hall. Parker said she wants the two dozen events to be “all-inclusive.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“This is a festival for all Philadelphians so they can see themselves when they look at Wawa Welcome America. I’m excited about all of the rich and diverse programming that will result from this,” she said.

Brittany Lynn posing for a photo
Drag performer Brittany Lynn at the press announcement for Welcome America. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

Related Content

Highlights of the various entertainment and events planned include choices for all ages:

The complete list of events can be found here.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Tom MacDonald

Read more
Tom MacDonald operates a camera

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate