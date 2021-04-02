Family of Walter Wallace Jr. is suing the two Philly police officers who killed him

The family of Walter Wallace Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two police officers who shot and killed the 27-year-old outside of his West Philadelphia home in October.

The 17-page suit, filed Wednesday in Common Pleas Court, accuses police officers Sean Matarazzo and Thomas Munz of using unreasonable and unauthorized force when they shot Wallace, who was holding a kitchen knife, approximately 10 times in broad daylight in front of his wife and parents, as well as his sister and brother. Wallace’s family has said he was experiencing a mental health crisis, and that they had called for an ambulance when the police officers arrived.

“He obviously did not pose a risk of harm to his mother, who was actually trying to position herself between Wallace and the Defendant Officers, knowing they posed more of a risk to her and her son than Wallace did,” wrote Shaka Johnson, the family’s attorney.

A separate lawsuit will be filed against the city in federal court, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. It will allege that inadequate police training and the city’s failure to equip Matarazzo and Munz with Tasers led to Wallace’s death, Johnson told the newspaper.

Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

“The Law Department has not seen the litigation and so we are unable to comment,” said city spokesperson Mike Dunn.