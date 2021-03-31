Philly police chief says agency can’t fund violence prevention even as spending grows

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said she appreciated the police department’s work but urged Outlaw to consider prevention as part of a solution to the city’s gun violence problem. Enforcement alone won’t stop the bloodshed, she said.

“The fact that council keeps asking you questions about prevention and intervention means that we want to see a strategy, where all of these efforts are equally as important,” Gauthier said.

Councilmember Derek Green also pushed back saying that the increase of police presence hasn’t prevented the current spike in gun violence.

“What has been new is the increase in homicides in the city at a level we haven’t seen in decades,” Green said.

A recent survey by a coalition of community groups found that a large number of Philadelphia residents do not feel safe in their neighborhoods despite the police presence.

Green said he wants resources for violence interruption and prevention to be funded in the city’s upcoming budget. He said it doesn’t necessarily have to be through the police department, but money should be provided to grassroots organizations that already have established relationships with the community.

As the virtual hearing continued, panelists recommended approaching gun violence as a public health problem. Taking that approach means treating the epidemic with a complex, holistic strategy that addresses root causes as if it were a disease rather than an isolated problem that could be solved through law enforcement.

“I’m really a huge advocate of treating this as a public health issue because it works,” said Marla Davis Bellarmy, director of Philadelphia CeaseFire, a gun violence prevention advocacy group.

In the two years after CeaseFire began working to reduce violence in Philadelphia in 2011, 30% of shootings decreased in the 22nd police district, she said.

Bellarmy sees an impact in the group’s practice of bringing affected young people to talk to others who have been in the world of gun violence. She advised not to demonize people in that life because there are multiple factors such as a lack of opportunity that typically lead people to gun violence.

“There’s nothing like a young person engaging with someone who has walked in their shoes,” she said.

Bellarmy said it’s important to talk to people early. Her organization has spoken to children as young as the first grade so they know the realities.

Dr. Jessica Beard, a trauma surgeon at Temple University Hospital and School of Medicine, also called for a public health approach. She said the weekly rate of shootings doubled during the pandemic, tragically illustrating the need for a new strategy.

“This is important because what we have been doing is not working,” Beard said.