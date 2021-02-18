New survey finds Philadelphians feel police aren’t keeping them safe

More than 90% of Philadelphians surveyed in a new poll from the nonprofit Movement Alliance Project say they support redistributing money from police toward social, health, and housing programs.

The polarizing phrase “defund the police” became a hallmark of protests over the 2020 police killings of Black men and women George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Walter Wallace Jr. But the community-based organization set out with their poll to quantify public support for redirecting police funding to other city services and better understand where people wanted to see investment.

Clarise McCants, a native Philadelphian and organizer with MAP, said the protests that brought out thousands of people last year made clear that many residents wanted to reimagine public safety. Three-quarters of the survey’s 1,300 respondents said police were bad or very bad at preventing violence in their neighborhood.

“[This] can be the start of the conversation around like, okay, we actually see where people stand and what kind of support exists for policies that would create more opportunities to invest in things that people actually need in order to address the root causes of violence,” said McCants.

More than half of respondents wanted to see more funding for education and youth programming and closer to 60% wanted to see more investment in housing and stability assistance, as well as centers for mental health and addiction recovery. Nearly 80% said housing has historically prioritized the least out of a number of public city services.

MAP used a diverse coalition of local nonprofits like Juntos, VietLead, and the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund to create and distribute the survey. But surveying people during the pandemic was difficult and McCants acknowledged the group struggled to get a representative sample of city residents. The result is a mostly online poll in which just 16% of respondents were Black, while 57% were white.

Census data shows Black residents make up 42% of Philly’s population.

And while over-policing disproportionately impacts people of color, the survey data showed that out of 600 respondents who had called for police, 56% of Black respondents said that police were “helpful” when called. A majority of white respondents said they were not helpful.