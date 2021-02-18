After an instance of some Lower Moreland High School students’ anti-Asian hate speech resurfaced and sparked community outrage, the local school board has approved plans to implement diversity and inclusion strategies in school policy. But community members still want greater transparency and engagement from the district’s leadership.

On Tuesday night, the Lower Moreland Township School Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution that details a multi-part plan for diversity programming that includes membership in the Delaware Valley Consortium for Excellence & Equity, partnership with an independent consultant for “cultural proficiency consultation services,” diversity and inclusion training for administration and staff, and creation of a diversity, equity, and inclusion council to advise the board.

District Superintendent Scott Davidheiser said he hoped comments that were offered during a four-day window for community feedback would help shape future action plans after the diversity council is assembled — although those comments were not discussed during Tuesday’s board meeting itself. Responses to those public comments posted on the district’s website were brief, promising “goals, steps, and accountability measures” in the three-year action plan and indicating the intent to include Asian Pacific American students, parents, and community members on the council.

“You can’t just hire [a consultant] and then wash your hands of it. She might have the best plan in the world, but we have a right to know what it is,” district resident Pam Lipschutz said in an interview Wednesday.

Lipschutz is the mother of two children, 21 and 14, both of whom were born and raised in Lower Moreland and its schools. The family is white, and Lipschutz said she and her husband originally moved to the Montgomery County community because of the high reputation of its schools. But she is not satisfied with the school board’s actions so far.