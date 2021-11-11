Central Bucks School Board accused of allowing hate speech during public comment

Temple Law Professor Laura Little is an expert in freedom of speech. She recently wrote a textbook on the topic. She says comments like the ones made at Tuesday night’s meeting are protected.

“It may be mean, inappropriate and the like, but generally you can’t put the label hate speech on something and say it’s outside the protection of the First Amendment,” she said adding that in order to be categorized as hate speech a specific threat to an individual must be part of the speech.

Little isn’t surprised that this type of exchange is happening increasingly at school board meetings across the area.

“Clearly there’s a movement in the United States for more parental input into the operation of public schools,” she said.

School board member Karen Smith says there are parameters by which the board can stop certain comments. She’s encouraging the board to have a meeting to discuss specifying those parameters in the event that those types of comments arise in future meetings.

Regarding her attempt to stop the man who was commenting on transgender students in restrooms, Smith stands by her decision.

“The topic is only brought up to inflame and incite. It is wrong and I will continue to call it out when I hear it,” she said on social media.

Haldipur says even if school board members can’t legally stop the controversial comments, they can still say something.

“Please condemn this hate,” she said.

The national office of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a statement on the comments made at the meeting. Some of those comments by Larson were accusations against the ADL. The statement calls on Central Bucks School District to speak out against the comments in Tuesday night’s meeting.

The joint statement by the ADL, American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says in part “We are deeply concerned by the racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ comments made during the Central Bucks School District school board meeting last night. Hate speech, even if protected speech, must always be called out and condemned.”

A media representative for the Central Bucks School District did not return 6abc’s calls and email requesting comment.