Dozens of animals unaccounted for after barn fire at Montgomery County animal sanctuary

Roughly 40 animals are either dead or missing after heavy flames engulfed a barn in Worcester Township, Pennsylvania.

The blaze broke out around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday at the House of Wiggle Goats, a rescue and sanctuary that provides lifelong care for goats and other farm animals. The property, which was built in 1857, is home to roughly 120 animals.

Video shows the heavy flames ravaging the barn. Some animals quickly became trapped under a collapsed roof as firefighters worked to contain the inferno.

“This is a farmer’s worst nightmare,” said owner Erin Wiggle.

Wiggle says at least 12 other animals are currently being treated by veterinarians.

Initial 911 calls came in from drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Worcester Fire Marshal said multiple fire departments and tanker trucks were needed.