Manna wants students to run the stands like their own businesses, in order to stimulate their entrepreneurial spirit.

“We are working with the schools to develop their own product lines. You might have goat milk soap,” Manna said. “Our goal is to be able to provide the raw product that each school will be specializing in and have their own scent of goat milk soap.”

The farm plans to launch five more stands soon.

In 2024, Nancy Walker, the state’s labor and industry secretary, and agriculture secretary Russell Reading visited Fox Chase Farm to announce a $250,0000 Schools-to-Work grant from the Shapiro administration for the Philadelphia School District to create apprentice programs related to agriculture that will lead to high-demand, good-paying jobs.

Also, the program hopes to team up students with mentors at agricultural businesses in the area, such as FMC Corp., a global agricultural science business based in Philadelphia. There are about 80,000 food-related jobs in the city, or about 12% of all jobs in Philadelphia, according to the Economy League.

According to Manna, that money will be used to create an apprentice program geared toward controlled environmental agriculture. The program’s goal is to help 24 students a year to earn certification in areas such as organic food growing, a high-demand skill in Pennsylvania.

“The whole atmosphere is controlled — ventilation, humidity, temperature,” she said. In the next few months, the school district will start to build indoor growing areas at vacant spaces at Mastbaum High School in Kensington and Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia.

The program will start by teaching the students the science of planting, growing and harvesting produce indoors — for example, how to create the ideal mix of nutrients, soil and water, along with the correct lighting, Manna said. One of the goals is to grow enough produce to stock school salad bars.

In the second phase, the program hopes to grow enough fruits and vegetables and other items to distribute to Philadelphia food banks. About 600,000 people experienced food insecurity in the Philadelphia region in 2022, according to Philabundance, a local food bank that serves the area.

From there, the plan is to have the students master mass growing, in order to sell products to restaurants and to make the program self-sustaining, she said.

“Imagine a student who has been engaged in this process from elementary through high school, the full scope of growing from the seed all the way through,” Manna said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for students to be a part of a system.”