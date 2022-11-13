Climate change prompts Pa. farmers to adapt crops and businesses

McPherson said he’s been strategically looking for apples that do well in warmer weather for the last decade.

He’s removed the old McIntosh trees and is replacing them with sweet, crunchy varieties like Cosmic Crisp. It’s just one of the adjustments he’s making as the family farm weathers the effects of climate change and unpredictable weather.

As the climate changes and brings more risks to the traditional farming schedule, farmers are looking for ways to make sure their crops survive. That means you might see different options at local farm markets or new events popping up on farms.

Data from Climate Central shows the number of growing degree days in Pennsylvania has been on the rise since the 1970s and that planting zones have been moving north.

That means a longer and warmer growing season for Pennsylvania farmers, with the opportunity to grow some crops that didn’t used to do well. But it also means some crops that need cold weather won’t be successful anymore.

Armen Kemanian, a professor with Penn State’s Department of Plant Science, said the increased chance of extreme weather will bring new risks, because extremes “really shake up the system.”

“So one thing is a hot day. A totally different thing is three hot days in a row,” Kemanian said. “That has a lot more impact than a drift in the average temperature.”

Kemanian said success of some crops and farms could come down to the distribution of stressors throughout the year, like heavy rains or cold snaps. Warmer weather in general could allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops in one year. But if one gets wiped out in an early frost, for example, the benefits are limited.

It’s hard to predict, exactly, what the changing climate will mean for each farmer, Kemanian said.

McPherson is familiar with extreme weather. Maple Lawn Farms has offered a corn field maze in the fall for over two decades. But after particularly wet years in 1998 and 2002 threatened the corn – and ticket sales – McPherson worried they could go out of business.

“Because if we lose even one weekend in October with three rainy days, that is a huge chunk of apple harvest, corn maze tickets and everything,” he said. “So, we have a lot of exposure there and that’s why we’re trying to move to other seasons.”

McPherson is hedging his risk with other fruits – blueberries, cherries, and peaches – and even flowers. He chooses crops with a wow factor to attract people. Most things on the farm are pick-your-own. McPherson said he wants to offer guests good quality produce, and he wants them to enjoy the whole farm experience. Over the years he’s added a kid-centered fun park – with puzzles, games, and small rides like slides – and a winery.