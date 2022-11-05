The 10-year roadmap aims to identify the policies, resources, and systems needed to “sustain and grow” agriculture in the city and build a more just food system. The plan takes an “anti-racist lens,” and is rooted in the understanding that the city’s Black, Indigenous, immigrant, and refugee communities have built and nurtured its agricultural traditions over generations.

Two groups the city contracted to develop the plan presented a draft version to the public over Zoom Thursday night.

The plan includes dozens of recommendations around land, food production, consumption, distribution, and more.

It addresses the region’s history of land-based oppression, like the violent displacement of the Lenape people in the late 1600s, the migration of Southern Black people to cities like Philadelphia while fleeing Jim Crow laws and brutal sharecropping systems, as well as segregation, urban renewal, and disinvestment in Philly’s neighborhoods. It also highlights instances of collective action and self determination through agriculture.

“Urban agriculture is not a hobby,” Galliber said. “It’s about food justice. It’s about racial justice. It’s about land justice.”

According to the plan, there are around 450 “known active urban agricultural spaces” throughout the city, for a total of around 130 acres of agricultural space. The majority of active gardens and farms are in areas where at least a fifth of the population lives below the poverty line. Many are in areas where a low percentage of neighborhood stores are considered “high produce supply stores.”

The plan identifies a lack of secure access to land as the top issue for growers in Philly.

One in three gardens or farms are in areas planners identified as having the highest intensity of new construction — meaning without secure ownership, they could be at risk of being developed.

The plan recommends increasing the number of city-owned parcels that are preserved each year and having city agencies coordinate to proactively acquire gardens that are in the Sheriff’s Sale pipeline, that are not part of a subset where liens are owned by a private company.

Other recommendations include updating city code and policies to make it easier for growers to build structures like greenhouses, helping entrepreneurs access food preparation facilities, establishing “values-driven” food procurement rules for city programs, and looking into expanding a city-run organic recycling center to support gardens and farms with compost.

One recommendation that’s already on its way to implementation is starting an Office of Urban Agriculture in the Department of Parks and Recreation. The Department has already committed to creating the office, which will take shape over the next year or so, said Ash Richards, the city’s urban agriculture director.

The plan is aimed at both Philly growers and city agencies or entities, such as City Council, the Water Department, the city Planning Commission, and the Department of Prisons.

Chris DiStasi, with Interface Studio, the other group that developed the plan, said Philadelphians will need to hold the city accountable to follow through on the plan.

“Everything in this plan is something a city agency has committed to that they say is feasible,” he said. “So accountability going forward is really key.”