Everything was celebratory that Tuesday night in December 2019, when hundreds of residents packed a room of the central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia to kick off the city’s first urban agricultural plan.

A diverse group of community garden members, urban farmers, environmental nonprofit leaders, planners, activists, and city staffers were eager to start creating a strategy to preserve gardens and farms across the city, something they had been fighting for for years.

“You are witnessing something truly incredible,” said Ash Richards, Philadelphia’s first urban agriculture director. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The process contemplated focus groups, a total of four public meetings, and discussions among a steering community. And the hopes were to have a draft of the plan released in July 2020 and a final plan with recommendations for implementations released by September 2020.

But then 2020 happened. In March, a second scheduled public meeting had to be postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown. A flyer recommended that people stay tuned for an update on an online engagement process. The update never came.

“We had to take some time,” Richards said in a phone conversation with PlanPhilly.

Richards said it took some months for the team — led by the city Parks and Recreation Department; Interface Studio LLC, a local urban design firm owned and led by white urban planners; and Soil Generation, a Black and brown-led coalition of gardeners — to adapt the plan for it to happen virtually.

At the same time, COVID-19 was having a severe impact on the lives of many of the people involved in urban agriculture in the city. Many of them also were involved in the movement against police brutality and for racial justice happening nationwide after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Walter Wallace Jr. later in Philadelphia.

In part, Richards said, the team was burned out from organizing and dealing with the well-being of their own communities. Throughout the pandemic, Black Philadelphians have been statistically more likely to be sickened by the virus than other groups, according to city data.

But the team also needed a break to discuss internally how racial and economic justice issues were showing up in the local urban agriculture community and in the dynamics between city employees and city-contracted consultants at Soil Generation and Interface.

“Everything that was happening externally to the plan was to a certain extent topics and themes that we needed to discuss internally as well,” Richards said. “There was certainly an acknowledgment of different ways and different cultural ways of communicating — different cultural ways of doing the work.”