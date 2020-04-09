African Americans lead coronavirus deaths in Philadelphia

Black Philadelphians lead fatalities linked to COVID-19 in the city, based on a sampling of deaths in which the race of the victims was known.

New data released by the city’s Department of Public Health shows that Black Philadelphians made up 39% of 78 deaths resulting from COVID-19. White Philadelphians comprised another 29%.

Racial identity was not known for 32% of all deaths, according to the city. But the figures mean African Americans made up the majority of victims in the roughly 50 deaths in which race was confirmed.

African Americans make up about 41% of the city’s population, according to 2017 census estimates.