Pa. lawmakers introduce bill to help shuttered child care centers

When stay-at-home orders are lifted, state Reps. Elizabeth Fiedler and Mary Jo Daley want Pennsylvanians to have child care centers to send their kids to.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered day care centers to close — unless they served the children of essential workers, such as health care staff, and were granted a waiver — leaving many facilities in a precarious financial situation.

Fiedler and Daley have introduced a plan that would cover child care providers’ loss of tuition during COVID-19 shutdowns, as well as payroll, benefits and utilities.

The lawmakers also want additional state resources to help Pre-K and Head Start extend into the summer and make up for lost classroom time.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Child Care Association surveyed more than 600 childcare centers and found about a third would not be able to reopen should they have to remain closed for more than a month. The facilities surveyed care for more than 44,000 children.

“The closing of child care centers was among the many difficult decisions made by our governor in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but I believe it was the correct decision,” explained Daley, a Montgomery County Democrat. “That said, as childcare is an absolutely critical service for so many working moms, dads and guardians, it is essential we take steps to ensure child care centers survive this pandemic.

Child care advocates have asked Wolf for $100 million in lost tuition payments to providers. It’s unclear how much the current proposals would provide.

Editor’s Note: Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler is a former WHYY employee.