It’s been a while since most of us have had to think about masking or isolation. But according to wastewater data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. is currently experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than half of states reporting “very high” levels of viral activity, and Pennsylvania reporting “high.”

“What is clear is that we are in the middle of a very large summer surge — and that was not anticipated,” said Neil Fishman, an infectious disease physician and chief medical officer at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania. “What I anticipate happening, based on what we’re seeing in the West Coast, is that there’ll be some steady but high-level activity that’ll begin to tail off over the next several weeks.”

Until then, what can we expect from the newer variants, and what’s the best way to keep ourselves — and those around us — safe?

FLiRT Variants

The most dominant strains right now are known as the FLiRT variants — and although we may have less resistance to these variants, due to their mutations, Fishman says they aren’t any more severe or contagious than previous iterations of COVID-19.

“They appear to cause the same type of disease as other strains,” Fishman said. “So mild to moderate respiratory viral infections in most people.”

However, he added that symptoms can be much worse for those who are unvaccinated, very young, elderly, immunocompromised, or have underlying diseases, especially lung diseases, as it was with past COVID-19 variants.

But that doesn’t mean people who don’t fall into those categories have nothing to worry about.

“The one thing we do need to remember about COVID or other diseases as well — influenza, for instance — is it’s still a serious infection,” Fishman said. “And it will likely kill or be responsible for the death of about 50,000 people this year. And that’s significant.”

People should also keep in mind that older vaccines become less effective with the newer mutated variants.

“They do provide some protection, but not as much protection as they did to the strains they were directed towards,” Fishman said. “The new vaccine that’ll be available in the fall will be much more effective against the newer variants.”

Existing at-home tests are equally effective as before at detecting the newer strains, but may not provide a positive result until a few days after contracting the illness, Fishman said.

“In some of the newer strains, it appears that the home tests may not become positive until a little later in the course of the illness — day three, for instance,” Fishman said. “So, if someone tests negative and believes they still have COVID, I would do another test the following day and maybe even a third day to see if they do have COVID.”