Montgomery County is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the recent measles case.

Christina Miller, administrator of the county’s Office of Public Health, said the contact tracing efforts have persisted since officials released details about possible infection locations Sunday.

The county’s lone incident comes as Texas fights a growing measles outbreak amid the Trump administration’s massive cuts to the CDC workforce.

“It is deeply concerning because the work they do is absolutely critical in supporting local departments of public health — counties like ours — in serving all of our residents,” Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija said.

CDC staff maintains expertise in various fields that many counties across the country aren’t capable of feasibly duplicating. Collaboration with the federal government, however, gives the counties more time to focus resources on local contact tracing and outreach work.