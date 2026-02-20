Pennsylvania to grow its life sciences industry with new $1B Johnson & Johnson cell therapy plant in Lower Gwynedd
The project is expected to create more than 4,000 construction jobs and 500 new biomanufacturing roles in the region.
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is expanding its operations in Pennsylvania by building a new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Lower Gwynedd Township.
The project is expected to create 500 new biomanufacturing roles within the next 12 years and more than 4,000 construction jobs during development.
The commonwealth is committing $41.5 million in tax credits and grants toward the $1 billion initiative.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the state submitted an “aggressive and competitive offer” to bring the site to Montgomery County.
“We sold them on our commitment to health, to science,” Shapiro said during a recent joint announcement with Johnson & Johnson in Spring House. “That is something that I wish I didn’t have to say today, but here in Pennsylvania, we are committed to facts and we are committed to science.”
The global pharmaceutical manufacturer generates an estimated $10 billion in economic impact in Pennsylvania alone across its network of 10 facilities used for manufacturing, research, distribution and office operations, according to state officials.
The new building planned for Lower Gwynedd Township will focus on manufacturing treatments like immunotherapy drugs used for cancers, neurological diseases and other conditions.
By integrating “cutting edge, self-rapid technologies,” Juaquin Duato, chairman and CEO at Johnson & Johnson, said the company will be able to shorten delivery times for these personalized therapies.
“Because we know that patients are waiting,” he said. “For someone facing cancer, weeks can feel like years.”
Neither Johnson & Johnson nor Pennsylvania state officials set an opening date for the new plant, but stated it will be operated by subsidiary company, Janssen Biotech.
Securing the project is part of the Shapiro administration’s larger goal of growing Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector, to “cement” its place as a leader in the industry, the governor said.
“You could have gone anywhere,” Shapiro told Johnson & Johnson leaders and executives. “I’m sure other states were offering wonderful packages. But you chose to be here, and we are forever grateful and we appreciate the fact that your leadership led with a commitment not just to building a building for J&J, but to building an ecosystem that is going to lift up our commonwealth and help us move forward.”
