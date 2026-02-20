From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is expanding its operations in Pennsylvania by building a new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Lower Gwynedd Township.

The project is expected to create 500 new biomanufacturing roles within the next 12 years and more than 4,000 construction jobs during development.

The commonwealth is committing $41.5 million in tax credits and grants toward the $1 billion initiative.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the state submitted an “aggressive and competitive offer” to bring the site to Montgomery County.

“We sold them on our commitment to health, to science,” Shapiro said during a recent joint announcement with Johnson & Johnson in Spring House. “That is something that I wish I didn’t have to say today, but here in Pennsylvania, we are committed to facts and we are committed to science.”

The global pharmaceutical manufacturer generates an estimated $10 billion in economic impact in Pennsylvania alone across its network of 10 facilities used for manufacturing, research, distribution and office operations, according to state officials.

The new building planned for Lower Gwynedd Township will focus on manufacturing treatments like immunotherapy drugs used for cancers, neurological diseases and other conditions.