From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania believe they’re one step closer to finding a treatment that fights glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Public figures who’ve died from the disease include Beau Biden, John McCain, Mia Love and most recently, Uche Ojeh — husband of “Today” show co-host and Philadelphia native, Sheinelle Jones.

The new treatment uses CAR T-cell therapy, which is a process that takes patients’ own T cells from their immune system and modifies them to identify specific cancer cell antigens, or markers.

The engineered T cells then get injected back into the patient where they seek out these markers on the surface of cancer cells and tumors to fight and destroy them.

While CAR T has been highly successful in treating and even curing blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, neurosurgeon Dr. Donald O’Rourke said the therapy hasn’t been as effective in fighting solid tumors like glioblastoma. But he hopes that will now change.

“We think it’s a pathway to a new approach to get long-term remission, and then ultimately a cure,” he said. “We’re not there yet, but we think we’re getting such encouraging results.”

Changes to CAR T delivery and cell targets

Researchers and scientists have made two major changes to their CAR T-cell therapy for glioblastoma. First, it is delivered directly into the brain through a device that is implanted in the scalp, rather than injected into the spine and spinal fluid.

Second, they made the treatment bivalent, meaning it targets not just one glioblastoma cell marker, but two.

“If you’re just targeting one, you’re not getting enough coverage of the tumor,” O’Rourke said.

The research team tested the therapy in a small group of 18 patients with recurrent glioblastoma in a phase 1 clinical trial, which primarily examines the treatment’s safety profile.