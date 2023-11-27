CHOP’s on-site production could lower high cost of gene therapies

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

More than 10 years ago, pediatric oncologist Stephan Grupp made headlines around the world when he saved a young patient on the brink of death with a brand-new experimental gene therapy treatment. Now, he has his eyes on making these therapies more widely available and less cost-prohibitive.

In 2012, Emily Whitehead became the first child to receive CAR T-cell therapy treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, after her leukemia had relapsed twice. Emily was seven at the time, and her parents had been told that she should be transferred to hospice care. Then they found out that she could get access to an experimental treatment with modified T cells, an approach that had been developed under the leadership of Carl June at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We genetically engineer those T-cells and that imbues them with a cancer fighting property,” said Grupp.

T-cells are a part of the immune system that normally helps the body fight infection and illness, and also cancer. But cancer often manages to evade the immune system. For the treatment, T-cells are collected from a patient, engineered to target a specific type of cancer, such as B-cell leukemia, and then given back to the patient.

“What happens with CAR-T is that these cells go into the patient and then they see all this cancer and they say, ‘oh, we really have to staff up here,’” Grupp said.

These therapies are a living drug, and each CAR-T cell can kill many cancer cells, which is why often a single treatment is sufficient to bring a patient into long-time remission.

Right after receiving the treatment, Emily took a turn for the worse — but then she got better, and better. More than 10 years after her dramatic recovery, Emily is still in remission and she’s doing well. The treatment she received was FDA approved in 2017 under the name Kymriah.

Lowering Gene Therapies’ Steep Costs

Since then, five more CAR T-cell therapies have gained FDA approval, and more than 25,000 people have been treated with this type of immunotherapy. But the manufacturing process is very involved, and the price tag for these bespoke drugs is steep.

“We’re taking cells from each individual patient and manufacturing these cells in a two-week process,” explained Grupp. “At the end, we have cells that we have done a million tests on, to be able to give them back safely to the patient. And the bespoke nature means that we’re doing the kind of testing for every single batch, every single cell product for a patient. Those tests are fairly complicated and add to the expense and the length of time.”