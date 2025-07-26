ChristianaCare to open West Grove ‘neighborhood hospital’ in August

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

ChristianaCare is opening its first “neighborhood hospital” at the former Jennersville Hospital campus in mid-August.

“It’s an honor and privilege to expand access to high-quality care for our neighbors in southern Chester County,” said Dr. Janice Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, in a statement Friday. “We will be opening our doors for the families in this community with a steadfast commitment to being their trusted health care partner.”

ChristianaCare Hospital, West Grove will include a 10-room emergency department as well as 10 inpatient beds. The 20,000-square-foot facility will have imaging and lab services. The hospital will provide virtual access to cardiology and critical care specialists.

Although the West Grove campus will have the capability to treat heart attacks, injuries and strokes, patients requiring surgery or more complex medical intervention will be transferred to other hospitals.

“This neighborhood hospital brings the right mix of services to support the health and well-being of our neighbors,” said Pauline Corso, president of ambulatory network continuity and growth at ChristianaCare. “We’re excited to bring care close to home to meet the needs of the community. We’re here to stay and grow alongside this community.”