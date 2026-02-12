What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

With a rapidly increasing population in southern Delaware, Sussex County’s health care system is struggling to keep up. As more residents – especially older residents – arrive, they’ve added increased pressure on hospitals and medical facilities. That’s led to long wait times, a shortage of primary care providers and limited access to specialists.

Even with three major health systems – Beebe Healthcare, Bayhealth and TidalHealth – serving the area, many residents still face challenges getting timely care. In some cases, patients must travel long distances or wait weeks for appointments.

Parts of Sussex County are also designated as medically underserved, highlighting long-standing gaps in access to essential health services.

Now, ChristianaCare says it is taking steps to help close that gap.

The health system has submitted a note of intent to the Delaware Health Resources Board to develop a new health campus in Georgetown as part of $865 million in planned investments across the state.

The proposed campus would include a health center offering primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and other outpatient services, along with a neighborhood hospital featuring eight emergency beds and eight inpatient beds.

“It’ll be anchored with primary care, but also supported with specialty care, behavioral health, as well as other outpatient services such as imaging, et cetera to help support the community down in some Sussex County,” said Vinay Maheshwari, physician executive for Growth and Strategic Partnerships for ChristianaCare. “Our intention within the Sussex county region is to, one, expand areas such as cardiovascular, neurology, and cancer care. We also may add some additional specialty services such as pulmonology.”