When Delaware HVAC technician C.J. Boulden got a $1,300 bill for a medical procedure a couple of years ago, he made some payments but then missed one or two.

Boulden intended to pay but was stunned when he began receiving calls and late notices from a third-party debt collector.

“Which I thought was insanity,’’ Boulden recalled. “If people aren’t paying, obviously it’ll go to collections. It was after Christmas and money was a little tight.”

So when Boulden attended a meeting of his civic association, he approached state Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos and told him about his plight. Mantzavinos, a Democrat, had been elected in 2020 to represent the area around Newport, southwest of Wilmington.

“It’s not like he wanted to absolve’’ his debt, Mantzavinos said, recounting his conversation with Boulden at the Kiamensi Civic Association meeting. “But he just started sharing with me what he was able to afford and how he was trying to manage that. And from that meeting, I started looking into the whole issue of medical debt and its impact on people.”

That meeting culminated this month with Mantzavinos introducing a bill that would:

Forbid hospitals and other large health care facilities from charging interest and late fees.

Require facilities to offer reasonable monthly payment plans that don’t exceed 5% of the patient’s monthly income. Someone who earns $3,000 a month would have to pay no more than $150 a month.

Provide a 90-day grace period from the date of the health care service before the first payment is due under a plan.

Prohibit penalties, fees, or other charges when the debt is paid off early under a payment plan.

Require facilities to wait at least 120 days after the first bill is sent to the patient to sell debt to a collector, and to notify the patient 30 days before doing so.

Forbid debt collectors from trying to foreclose on a patient’s property, or garnishing their wages or other payments, such as for a disability or unemployment benefits.

Require at least a one-year period after the first bill was sent before facilities could send information about an unpaid debt to credit reporting agencies.

Facilities would also be liable in civil court for any violations by the debt collector.

Besides large hospitals such as ChristianaCare’s in Wilmington and the Stanton area, St. Francis in Wilmington, Bayhealth in Dover, Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, and Nanticoke in Seaford, the bill would also cover those organizations’ outpatient clinics and facilities.

In addition, ambulatory and surgical centers would be subject to the provisions, as would all medical practices with revenues over $20 million annually that provide outpatient medical, surgical, behavioral, optical, radiology, laboratory, and dental services.

Any licensed health care professional who works in a covered facility would also have to comply.

Protecting people from financial ruin ‘when the unthinkable happens’

Mantzavinos says he’s optimistic about the prospects for the legislation, which has 12 other sponsors in the 62-member General Assembly. The bill has been assigned to a Senate committee, though no hearing has yet been scheduled. Lawmakers meet through June 30.

He calls its passage critical to protecting those who face mounting medical expenses, especially if they are uninsured or have policies with high deductibles.

The legislation would protect people from financial ruin “when the unthinkable happens,’’ Mantzavinos said. “Nobody knows when they’re going to get sick. Nobody knows when they’re going to get hurt. Nobody knows when they’re going to be diagnosed with cancer or have a catastrophic health event happen.”

Harrington-area state Sen. Dave Lawson, a Republican who rarely joins with Democratic colleagues on legislation, is an enthusiastic co-sponsor.

“The bill does a lot for those folks that can’t pay,’’ Lawson said, noting that the issue is personal for him. “Through my childhood, I saw medical debt in my family that just could not be handled. And they had no no idea where to go. We almost lost our home.”