A Delaware doctor has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle federal allegations that she fraudulently billed Medicare for more than 250 medically unnecessary genetic tests, federal officials said Monday.

The allegations that Dr. Kathy Camille Cornelius violated the False Claims Act stemmed from “brief telemedicine consultations, often two minutes or less in duration” with Delaware senior citizens insured by Medicare, said David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for Delaware.

Cornelius had “no medical relationship’’ with the patients and during that brief conversation “failed to establish any legitimate medical justification for the tests,” Weiss said. Yet she ordered the tests at a cost of thousands of dollars per patient between October 2020 and February 2022, Weiss said.

The allegations were civil in nature, not criminal against Cornelius, who Weiss said now lives in Huntsville, Alabama.