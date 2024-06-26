From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Every patient at the pain clinic had to submit urine samples for drug testing every three months, regardless of whether the evaluation was medically necessary.

Thousands of patients also filled out psychological and neurological questionnaires, but doctors didn’t use the results to guide treatment, even when medical intervention was warranted.

Those alleged actions comprise the heart of the Center for Interventional Pain and Spine, LLC’s “scheme to illegally profit” from the Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has charged in a new lawsuit. They also accuse the center of billing the government for tests that were not done.

The medical group that the lawsuit also refers to as CIPS has 11 offices in Delaware, Maryland and southeastern Pennsylvania, including one in Bryn Mawr.

Federal prosecutors claim that CIPS and its then-president, Dr. Chee H. Woo, were paid millions of dollars from 2018 and 2021 through thousands of civil — not criminal — violations of the federal False Claims Act.

The lawsuit charges that Dr. Woo, who lives in Wayne, Pa., and is licensed to practice in Delaware, “developed and implemented” the scheme to unjustly enrich his company. Prosecutors said CIPS even increased its ill-gotten profits by buying expensive equipment to evaluate the drug tests in-house rather than send them out for analysis.

The center’s website currently lists Woo as “chief clinical director’’ and says he “understands that every patient’s pain is different and patients can have very different responses to the same treatment method. Therefore Dr. Woo is committed to offering the right treatment for the right patient.”

Woo did not respond to a request for comment by WHYY News, but Michigan attorney Ronald W. Chapman II, who represents the doctor and the company, said they will contest the lawsuit and would soon be filing a dismissal motion.

“This case has been investigated for a long period of time and relates to a difference of opinion between the practice and the government on how urine drug tests should be billed for and reimbursed,’’ Chapman said in a phone interview.

“Our position and the position of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians is that you should determine what risk a patient might have, and then urine drug test them appropriately according to that risk, and that’s exactly what the practice did. Unfortunately, Medicare and other insurance guidance in this arena has shifted heavily over time and it’s been incredibly vague.

“This practice provides pain management to a large amount of the population in Delaware and other states because of its size, and they’re a vital service for folks in debilitating pain.”

David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for Delaware, said the lawsuit stemmed from a proactive analysis of Medicare claims data.

“Billing federal health care programs for services that are not medically necessary and that are not actually provided undermines the quality of patient care and increases the costs of these taxpayer-funded programs,’’ Weiss said. “We are committed to holding accountable those medical providers who seek to exploit these programs for their own benefit.”

The lawsuit seeks an order to have CIPS repay the government plus interest and penalties, as well as the cost of investigating and prosecuting the case, though no amount was specified.