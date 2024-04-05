From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Wilmington resident Constance Johnson sits in atTAcK addiction’s Resource Center, putting together hygiene bags to give to people trying to get sober or in recovery. Her son Camille died of a fentanyl overdose in 2022.

“It’s important to me that we erase the stigma,” she said.

New data from the state’s Division of Forensic Science brings a sign of hope in the fight against drug overdoses. The state has struggled to contain the spread of deadly narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine and the animal tranquilizer xylazine.

Findings released Thursday by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and the Department of Health and Social Services show that overdose deaths have dropped for the first time in a decade from one year to the next. In 2023, there were 527 accidental drug overdose deaths, representing a 1.8% decrease compared to 2022.

“I was extremely pleased with the decrease in the number of fatal overdose deaths in our state,” Hall-Long said. “It is so meaningful to all the amazing partners and individuals and advocates, who’ve leaned-in with our state agencies, our commissions and consortiums for the first time to really see this difference. It really matters.”

The Forensic Science division reported 537 deaths in 2022 from drug and alcohol intoxication, an increase of about 4.3% from the 514 deaths in 2021.

Joanna Champney, director of the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, said in a statement that their strategy has been to erase the stigma of addiction, encourage more healthcare providers to screen for substance abuse disorders, get people into treatment and make sure they are treated regardless of income or ability to pay. The state has also focused on ensuring Narcan, a medication that can reverse an overdose, is available throughout the state.