Philadelphia consumers could soon get more protections from the city

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council has moved forward with a bill that would increase the city’s ability to go after fraudsters who prey on Philadelphians.

Solicitor Renee Garcia said the consumer protection ordinance would allow the city solicitor to challenge businesses that exhibit unfair and deceptive consumer practices, from construction companies to financial service agencies.

“This important piece of legislation protects consumers from deceptive business practices and provides tangible relief by holding repeat offenders of fraudulent activities accountable at the local level,” Garcia said.

Examples of the fraudulent business behaviors the ordinance seeks to address include false advertising practices, such as misleading customers about the product being sold, or causing confusion over what services or materials they’re paying for.

Garcia said the city could make money prosecuting the cases.

“In addition to the compensatory damages, there are fines and penalties,” she said. “That money would come into our general fund, and if we start getting a practice where we’re getting a lot of money coming in, then enough money is coming to the general fund that’s paying for the personnel that are working on the case.”