A bill that aims to protect residents in long-term care facilities from being financially exploited is making its way through the New Jersey Legislature.

The state Senate unanimously passed the bipartisan measure, which would prohibit long-term care facilities owners or employees from appointing themselves as guardians of residents, unless they have court approval. The provisions of the bill would apply to any long-term care facility, including nursing homes, assisted living residences and comprehensive personal care homes, as well as residential health care facilities, including dementia care.

“This bill is necessary to protect seniors in long-term facilities, where in some cases families are just not aware that they come in there and all of a sudden, they want to appoint somebody who is not a family member as a guardian, or a power of attorney,” said state Sen. Robert Singer, one of the bill’s prime sponsors.

Singer said the legislation was developed after a long-term care administrator appointed himself as the guardian of a resident and began selling items belonging to the resident, including the resident’s car. The employee was caught.