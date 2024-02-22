Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

North Philadelphia native Patricia Vaughn moved into an affordable senior apartment complex in Roxborough about a decade ago.

At the time, she was paying $700 monthly for an apartment in West Oak Lane, which did not include utilities.

But at The Fairthorne, there were 40 new one-bedroom apartments with all the essentials included in the rent. Low-income seniors like Vaughn would pay no more than one-third of their income for rent each month.

The remainder was subsidized by regular payments by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Vaughn heard about the development from her sister and applied right away. She got in.

Now in her 70s, she enjoys decorating the community meeting room for holidays.

“You pay your rent, and everything else is taken care of,” she said. “It’s just a blessing. That’s one less thing that I have to worry about.”

And that’s the model federal officials want to continue with a new round of grants earmarked for senior rentals — a total of $115 million nationwide.