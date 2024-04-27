Philly nail technician opens salon for medical foot and nail care in Delco
Rye’tious Nails combines Sarai Quinice’s nickname “Rye” and a play on “righteous servitude.”
When Sarai Quinice started to give pedicures to her friends and friends of family at eight years old, little did she know she would tap into an important yet overlooked service: preventative podiatry.
It was her grandmother’s 86-year-old neighbor, Ms. Ann, who would give her the confidence and purpose to pursue the profession.
But it didn’t come right away.
In 2020, Quinice enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College for acting and business management. She also gave manicures and pedicures on the side. The COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.
She said she committed her life to Christ the following year, which gave her the clarity to pursue a career in podiatric care.
A part-time job at a local nail spa did not work out, but it convinced her she was ready to go out on her own with Rye’tious Nails.
The medical foot and nail care business in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, offers services ranging from routine maintenance to prosthetic toenail restoration.
Quinice’s business aims to provide “spiritual and medical level healing” to at-risk clients with diseases, infections and ailments caused by unattended foot care. If further expertise is needed, patients are referred to a podiatrist.
Rye’tious Nails is a combination of her nickname, “Rye,” and a play on the Christian message of “righteous servitude.”
Dr. Danial Khalifa, a podiatrist in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area, has partnered with Quinice and called her dedication admirable. “Not only is she exceptionally kind and approachable, but she also demonstrates excellent teamwork skills. Moreover, her motivation is truly inspiring.”
Foot problems are common in Quinice’s family, so she can empathize with clients looking for help. “I want them to walk in, expecting to be healed,” she said.
Looking ahead, Quince hopes Rye’tious Nails can become a franchised service, with medical nail technician facilities in nursing homes and mobile nail salons.
