Philly nail technician opens salon for medical foot and nail care in Delco

When Sarai Quinice started to give pedicures to her friends and friends of family at eight years old, little did she know she would tap into an important yet overlooked service: preventative podiatry.

It was her grandmother’s 86-year-old neighbor, Ms. Ann, who would give her the confidence and purpose to pursue the profession.

But it didn’t come right away.

In 2020, Quinice enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College for acting and business management. She also gave manicures and pedicures on the side. The COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

She said she committed her life to Christ the following year, which gave her the clarity to pursue a career in podiatric care.

A part-time job at a local nail spa did not work out, but it convinced her she was ready to go out on her own with Rye’tious Nails.

The medical foot and nail care business in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, offers services ranging from routine maintenance to prosthetic toenail restoration.