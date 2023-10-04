From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

State laws that perpetuate structural racism and health inequity have an impact on high premature mortality rates.

This analysis is from a new study led by Drexel University, which was featured in the peer-reviewed journal, Health Affairs, released on Monday.

Using a legal database, researchers at Drexel examined state laws of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The database was created to identify structural racism-related laws, pinpointing policies that contribute to inequitable health care, education, housing, criminal justice, and environmental health.

Jackie Jahn is an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University and lead author of the study. Jahn said that each law was classified as being either protective of Black and brown communities or “harmful,” a classification that was validated by public health and legal experts.