A new grant program will support Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations that are working on opioid overdose prevention strategies aimed at communities of color.

The statewide grant program, the Racial Equity Advancement in Communities through Harm Reduction (REACH), was formed through Vital Strategies and The Scattergood Foundation.

Both organizations call the grant program an opportunity to, “address the surge in overdose deaths,” particularly in communities of color that are impacted.

“A hundred thousand lives were lost nationally in 2022, including over 5,000 people in Pennsylvania alone,” said Zoe Soslow, technical advisor at Vital Strategies.

“And we know that overdose rates are rising among Black and Indigenous Americans with the rate in Pennsylvania being double that of the white counterparts,” she said.

Vital Strategies is a public health organization that works across seven U.S. states to advocate for strong public health systems. They promote evidence-based, data-driven policies on issues such as environmental health, alcohol policy, and overdose prevention.

In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native communities experienced disproportionately higher opioid overdose rates, compared to white and non-white Hispanic communities.

In the past, Vital Strategies has created grants to help groups fund projects advancing racial health equity and harm reduction efforts.

“Our first request for proposal was based in Philadelphia County,” she said, “and now we’re looking to expand statewide, especially focusing on rural areas in Pennsylvania that face their own unique challenges as it relates to less resources for harm reduction,” she said.

For the 2023 grant cycle Vital Strategies is seeking applicants that are primarily Black and Indigenous-led groups, to find solutions that come from within the affected communities.

“We believe that communities know best what they need and that the fastest and best way to address increasing rates of overdose deaths among Black, Indigenous, and people of color in Pennsylvania, is to resource leaders and groups that are already operating within these communities,” Soslow said.