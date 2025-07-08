Princeton, N.J. ‘pop-up’ newsroom planned for July 30
N.J. residents can share story ideas, ask questions and meet WHYY reporters and editors at a “pop-up” newsroom in Princeton.
WHYY News is hosting a “pop-up” newsroom in Mercer County, New Jersey.
On Wednesday, July 30, New Jersey reporters David Matthau and P. Kenneth Burns, and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban coverage, will be at Princeton Public Library (65 Witherspoon St.), from 1 to 5 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the WHYY Jersey News Reporting Team along with Sarah Glover, vice president of news & civic dialogue, will hold an informal discussion and share insights into WHYY’s newsgathering process across the Garden State.
Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to pitch story ideas. They also are an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with them.
Matthau is a WHYY New Jersey reporter covering the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News.
He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California.
Burns joined the WHYY News team in 2018. The award-winning reporter was previously at WYPR in Baltimore, where he covered city government and urban issues. He has been a contributor to NPR, PRX’s “The World” and CBS News Radio.
Bora is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.
This will be the latest in a series of WHYY pop-up newsroom events held across the region.
Editor’s Note: This WHYY News pop-up newsroom is supported by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.
