WHYY News is hosting a “pop-up” newsroom in Mercer County, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, July 30, New Jersey reporters David Matthau and P. Kenneth Burns, and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban coverage, will be at Princeton Public Library (65 Witherspoon St.), from 1 to 5 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the WHYY Jersey News Reporting Team along with Sarah Glover, vice president of news & civic dialogue, will hold an informal discussion and share insights into WHYY’s newsgathering process across the Garden State.

Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to pitch story ideas. They also are an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with them.