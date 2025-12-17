Want to see more WHYY News in your Google searches? Here’s how

Google’s new “preferred sources” feature offers readers more control over which publishers show up in their search results.

WHYY on 6th Street in Philadelphia.

WHYY on 6th Street in Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

WHYY News is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information.

If you want more local news from the public media journalists you trust, you can set WHYY as a preferred source on Google.

Head to your search engine settings and check off the box indicating WHYY as a preferred source.

A screenshot shows WHYY.org checked off as a preferred source on Google
Users can set WHYY News as a preferred source on Google. (Screenshot)

Once that’s updated, WHYY News will appear more often under your “Top Stories” and “From your sources.”

Users may follow the same process with any other outlets whose journalism they value.

Google rolled out the preferred sources feature recently as a way for users to personalize their search feeds by prioritizing trusted publishers. The move is occurring against the backdrop of major changes to the online search landscape, where AI Overviews have led to notable decreases in website traffic via search.

