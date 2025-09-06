“Ratings don’t last. Good journalism does.”

Those are the wise words of Dan Rather, one of the media industry’s most storied broadcasters.

The sentiment speaks most to this moment for me as a news leader running the public media newsroom in Greater Philadelphia. Each morning, I get up with zeal, and it is 10 toes down and up and on with my day. Being a journalist is a privilege. I get to work with some of the most talented news storytellers on the East Coast. By nature, public media journalists are mission-driven and purposeful in their work. We come fiercely to work because of our passion for public service and our schtick is reporting the most dynamic news and information to our audiences each day.

That collaborative and uniform sense of purpose is why it gives me joy to share a few promotions in the WHYY News department. It is notable to share who is shaping and covering the news for our audience and to note their great work.

Mark Eichmann was promoted to news director, Madhu Bora to senior managing editor and Maria Pulcinella to lead digital content producer at WHYY News. All three are accomplished journalists and proficient in editing, pitching, storytelling and digital production.

Eichmann has covered news in Delaware for more than two decades and has been employed at WHYY for 17 years. Prior to his editing and managerial roles, he was an on-air host and reporter. Bora has more than two decades of journalism experience and has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times, and Press of Atlantic City. She is an award-winning dancer, documentary filmmaker and oral historian. Pulcinella has worked in local news for nearly a decade. Her work has appeared on NPR, HuffPost, and VICE Media. She worked in digital product and design before moving into local news.

These promotions reflect the news department’s commitment to public service journalism, which helps inform and shape civic engagement in our local communities through reliable, fact-based reporting. The people behind the news are worth celebrating.

Public media organizations provide a unique service to local communities across America. At WHYY, we are blessed to have a dedicated news team that covers Greater Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware and brings the latest local news and information to the fourth-largest media market in the United States. Our news content is trusted because of the quality of the explanatory journalism WHYY produces. WHYY News content is free and available online, on air, on social media and wherever you get your podcasts.

The WHYY News department features unique local content streams and beats, such as The Pulse, which airs on 135 radio stations, including one in Paris, France, WHYY News Climate Desk, Billy Penn, PlanPhilly and an environmental justice beat, to name some.

Earlier this summer, the federal government ceased funding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is having an adverse impact on WHYY’s budget to the tune of 7% per year. WHYY recently launched the WHYY Resiliency Fund to help offset those budgetary woes and to ensure a sustainable future.

Consider becoming a member of WHYY and/or donate to help us continue to provide high-quality journalism, entertainment and educational programming to more than 1.5 million audience members each week that consume WHYY content across its audio, radio, television and digital platforms.

People, like the aforementioned news leaders, power WHYY News storytelling and connect our newsmaking practices to local communities via WHYY’s civic news work.

Good journalism lasts. Our journalism is made possible because of the community’s support. You’re WHYY.

Sincerely Yours in Journalism,

Sarah Glover

WHYY Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue