One hundred people gathered together Friday and Saturday for the WHYY Civic Dialogue Summit: Journalism Drives Democracy. The free event was presented by WHYY News and Bridging Blocks, a partnership between WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia that brings diverse households together to discuss relevant community issues.

Attendees heard from experienced journalists and media makers on topics ranging from funding options and community partnerships to engagement best practices and facilitating civic dialogue events.

Here’s a round-up of the top takeaways on how newsrooms can foster civic dialogue — and why it matters.

1. Build partnerships beyond the newsroom

Panelists and participants agreed that in order to develop better and stronger relationships with different communities and audiences, news organizations need to team up with non-journalism organizations to connect with communities.

Shawn Mooring, head of Philadelphia programs at the Lenfest Institute of Journalism, talked about the Every Voice Every Vote initiative, launched in 2022. It was the first time, Mooring said, that Lenfest gave grants to non-journalism organizations “because it was about how can we ensure all corners of this city are touched” ahead of the 2023 municipal elections.

“[EVEV] was focused on both making sure that all voices were heard, that we were not going with just the usual suspects and the large organizations that would be covering the elections anyway, but really to invest in making sure that communities were also engaged and looking at community organizations as trusted messengers,” he said.

Reaching out to voters in different areas of the city via partnerships with organizations that provide services to them was important, he noted, because many people have “a different level of engagement” in the places where, for example, they pick their kid up after school, versus news organizations that they may not follow or engage with.

The goal of this kind of partnership, Mooring said, is to establish a reciprocal relationship. For EVEV events and stories, they focused on not just providing information to people about the elections and candidates, but also gathering input from residents on the issues that are most important to them.

“As we go into this iteration it’s really around civic engagement, how are we ensuring that those issues that were raised in all the different corners of our city are being addressed, and what does that mean and how do we continue to create opportunities for people to participate in the governmental process,” Mooring said.