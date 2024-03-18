WHYY is hosting a ‘pop-up’ newsroom in Berwyn and West Chester
The “pop-up” newsrooms are a continued endeavor to strengthen our ties with the communities we cover.
WHYY News is hosting another series of “pop-up” newsrooms at local YMCAs in our coverage area.
On Tuesday, March 19, suburban reporter Kenny Cooper and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban coverage, will be at the West Chester Area YMCA, and on Thursday, March 21, they will be at the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn.
From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., they plan to meet with residents to listen, answer questions and talk about stories and issues affecting the community.
This will be an opportunity for Berwyn and West Chester residents to learn about our newsgathering process and pitch story ideas. These off-site events will give us a chance to speak with community members and grow our relationship with the people we serve.
Kenny Cooper is a WHYY News multiplatform reporter covering the Philadelphia suburbs. He joined WHYY in November 2020. A Montgomery County native, Kenny graduated in 2020 from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science.
Prior to WHYY, he covered Pennsylvania state politics through an Election SOS fellowship at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. In early 2020, Kenny was selected to be a participant in the POLITICO Journalism Institute. He has interned at numerous news outlets, including CNN, NBC News & MSNBC, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and FOX 29.
Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. Madhu has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and Press of Atlantic City.
Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher. Madhu is an international classroom speaker at The Penn Museum and an adjunct professor at Lincoln University. Madhu is a resident of Montgomery County.
These two events are the latest in a series of WHYY pop-up newsroom events in recent months.
