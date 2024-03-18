WHYY is hosting a ‘pop-up’ newsroom in Berwyn and West Chester

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News is hosting another series of “pop-up” newsrooms at local YMCAs in our coverage area.

On Tuesday, March 19, suburban reporter Kenny Cooper and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban coverage, will be at the West Chester Area YMCA, and on Thursday, March 21, they will be at the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., they plan to meet with residents to listen, answer questions and talk about stories and issues affecting the community.

This will be an opportunity for Berwyn and West Chester residents to learn about our newsgathering process and pitch story ideas. These off-site events will give us a chance to speak with community members and grow our relationship with the people we serve.