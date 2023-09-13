WHYY is hosting a ‘pop-up’ newsroom in Media, Pa.

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In an effort to deepen our community relationships, WHYY News is hosting “pop-up” newsrooms in our coverage area. These off-site events will give us a chance to hold space for our audience and community members, and grow our relationship with the people we serve.

“WHYY News is ecstatic to host pop-up newsrooms across the region to further connect with the communities we serve,” said Sarah Glover, Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue at WHYY. “Our news staff welcomes tips and feedback during our pop-up newsroom hours in person. We are here to listen to our audience and act on the stories you’d like to see WHYY News tell.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, suburban reporter Kenny Cooper and suburban editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora will be at the Media-Upper Providence Free Library on 1 E. Front St. in Media.

They will meet with residents and community members from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. to listen, answer questions, and talk about stories and issues affecting the community. This will be an opportunity for Media residents to learn about our newsroom and newsgathering process.

Kenny Cooper is a WHYY News multiplatform reporter covering the Philadelphia suburbs. He joined WHYY in November 2020. Kenny, a Montgomery County native, graduated in 2020 from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science. Prior to WHYY, he covered Pennsylvania state politics through an Election SOS fellowship at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. In early 2020, Kenny was selected to be a participant in the POLITICO Journalism Institute. He has interned at numerous news outlets, including CNN, NBC News & MSNBC, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and FOX 29.