This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a shortcut for hundreds of vulnerable communities to get easier access to funds for climate resiliency projects.

FEMA announced Wednesday the initial designation of 483 census tracts as Community Disaster Resilience Zones. The list includes several areas in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

“The priority is to assist communities that are at the highest risk to climate impacts and have the most need for assistance,” Victoria Salinas, FEMA associate administrator for resilience, said during a call with reporters Wednesday.

In southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of Philadelphia, the city of Chester in Delaware County, and Lower Oxford Township in Chester County made the cut. An area along the riverfront in Wilmington, Delaware and parts of Wildwood and Atlantic City, New Jersey were also included on the list.

The zone designations come from the Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act of 2022, which cleared the way for targeted assistance to places harshly impacted by the effects of climate change.