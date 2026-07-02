Historic ‘March of America’s Mayors’ commemorates independence and celebrates local democracy
Local leaders from across the country marched from Independence Mall to the Museum of the American Revolution, highlighting the role of cities in sustaining democracy.
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Dozens of mayors from across the United States gathered at Independence National Historical Park Thursday morning for a bipartisan march and symposium focused on the role of cities in American democracy ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The mayors, including members of the United States Conference of Mayors and the Pennsylvania Municipal League, marched from Sixth and Market streets to Independence Hall, where Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered remarks, before continuing to the Museum of the American Revolution for a symposium called “We the People.”
“Republicans and Democrats alike have come together today, not simply to commemorate our history, but to recommit ourselves to the work ahead,” Parker said.
Parker said America’s mayors have a unique strength as public servants who solve problems and strengthen their respective communities.
“Every day, [mayors] turn our nation’s highest ideals into something our residents can actually feel,” she said.
“One America. A united nation,” the mayor said, echoing her “One Philly” philosophy. “We won’t let division of any kind divide us or take us away from delivering for our people.”
‘Democracies depend on honest disagreement’
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said Philadelphia was the ideal place to remember America’s story.
“This is an opportunity to show people how foundational mayors are to our democracy, to our freedoms and liberties,” Tuerk said. “Philly is the birthplace of democracy that we enjoy.”
At the Museum of the American Revolution, symposium speakers, Democratic and Republican alike, reflected on the significance of the semiquincentennial and the importance of July 2nd, the actual date the Second Continental Congress voted to declare independence.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, spoke about the role of local leaders in strengthening democracy. “Healthy democracies depend on honest disagreement. It is the belief that our country is worth improving,” Gloria said.
Gloria noted that this 250th anniversary of the “American Experiment” has come at a time when democracies are being tested and trust in institutions is being undermined.
“Our history reminds us that America’s journey has not been perfect,” Gloria said. “But yet we have always been a nation that is striving to become a more perfect one. That work continues every day in our cities.”
United by history
Michael Newmuis, who is responsible for coordinating the city’s plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the nation’s 250th anniversary, echoed this point.
“So much of what happens that shapes the lives of Americans happens at the city level,” Newmuis said. “So much of what unites us is our history. In Philadelphia, that’s why we are committed to telling the fuller truth of history and ensuring that we can all grow.”
Newmuis said people from many different backgrounds are looking to be a part of this time of celebration.
“Everyone has a role, and everyone’s making sure that their voices are heard,” he said.
Valerie Gay, the city’s chief cultural officer, said she found it powerful to see so many people together, “given how fraught our nation has been, and [how] seemingly divided we are. … We can do both. We can celebrate and also speak truth to power.”
One takeaway from the symposium is that history is as important for individuals as it is for a nation, Gay said.
“I think [Philadelphia] is a historical town. We are used to that. Yes, learn the history of the country, but learn your family history,” she said. “We can take what we learn from this massive history and apply it to our own lives.”
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