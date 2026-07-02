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Dozens of mayors from across the United States gathered at Independence National Historical Park Thursday morning for a bipartisan march and symposium focused on the role of cities in American democracy ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The mayors, including members of the United States Conference of Mayors and the Pennsylvania Municipal League, marched from Sixth and Market streets to Independence Hall, where Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered remarks, before continuing to the Museum of the American Revolution for a symposium called “We the People.”

“Republicans and Democrats alike have come together today, not simply to commemorate our history, but to recommit ourselves to the work ahead,” Parker said.

Parker said America’s mayors have a unique strength as public servants who solve problems and strengthen their respective communities.

“Every day, [mayors] turn our nation’s highest ideals into something our residents can actually feel,” she said.

“One America. A united nation,” the mayor said, echoing her “One Philly” philosophy. “We won’t let division of any kind divide us or take us away from delivering for our people.”

‘Democracies depend on honest disagreement’

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said Philadelphia was the ideal place to remember America’s story.

“This is an opportunity to show people how foundational mayors are to our democracy, to our freedoms and liberties,” Tuerk said. “Philly is the birthplace of democracy that we enjoy.”

At the Museum of the American Revolution, symposium speakers, Democratic and Republican alike, reflected on the significance of the semiquincentennial and the importance of July 2nd, the actual date the Second Continental Congress voted to declare independence.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, spoke about the role of local leaders in strengthening democracy. “Healthy democracies depend on honest disagreement. It is the belief that our country is worth improving,” Gloria said.

Gloria noted that this 250th anniversary of the “American Experiment” has come at a time when democracies are being tested and trust in institutions is being undermined.

“Our history reminds us that America’s journey has not been perfect,” Gloria said. “But yet we have always been a nation that is striving to become a more perfect one. That work continues every day in our cities.”