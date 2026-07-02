Congress returns to Philadelphia to mark 250 years since America’s first vote for independence
Rep. Brendan Boyle hopes the event will serve as a rare bipartisan reflection on the nation's founding and Philadelphia's enduring place in American history.
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Members of Congress from around the country are expected to return to Philadelphia Thursday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress’ vote for independence, gathering in the city where the United States was born, exactly 250 years after delegates formally declared to break from Great Britain.
Organizers are not publicly releasing details about the Congressional gathering, including those who will be attending and when it will be held, due to security concerns. However, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, said it will be a bipartisan gathering.
While Americans traditionally celebrate Independence Day on July 4, historians note that the Continental Congress actually voted for independence on July 2, 1776, before adopting the Declaration of Independence two days later.
Boyle, who began organizing the event two years ago, said he wanted to bring Congress back to Philadelphia to recognize the city’s central role in the nation’s founding.
“I can think of no better way than for Congress to return literally to the room where it all began for America 250 years ago,” Boyle said. “The miracle at Philadelphia changed the course of events not just for one nation, but for all people.”
Boyle said he also hopes the gathering will provide a rare opportunity for lawmakers from both parties to take a step out of the hyperpartisan environment in Washington, D.C., and reflect on the country’s shared history.
“I want a moment in which members of Congress put that aside, come together as fellow members of Congress and fellow Americans,” he said. “In the end, this is bigger than party. This is about the country.”
The event is one of several major semiquincentennial commemorations taking place in Philadelphia as the city prepares to mark the nation’s 250th birthday. Boyle said he hopes visiting lawmakers leave with a deeper appreciation for Philadelphia’s place in American history.
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