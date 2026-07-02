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Members of Congress from around the country are expected to return to Philadelphia Thursday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress’ vote for independence, gathering in the city where the United States was born, exactly 250 years after delegates formally declared to break from Great Britain.

Organizers are not publicly releasing details about the Congressional gathering, including those who will be attending and when it will be held, due to security concerns. However, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, said it will be a bipartisan gathering.

While Americans traditionally celebrate Independence Day on July 4, historians note that the Continental Congress actually voted for independence on July 2, 1776, before adopting the Declaration of Independence two days later.

Boyle, who began organizing the event two years ago, said he wanted to bring Congress back to Philadelphia to recognize the city’s central role in the nation’s founding.