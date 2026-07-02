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A South Jersey woman whose 2.4-acre property in Middle Township has been the target for an eminent domain claim as part of a plan for a major housing development project opted to enter mediation during a court hearing Wednesday.

Dawn Robinson faces an eminent domain condemnation complaint that seeks to acquire a parcel of her land in Whitesboro for a housing project by NVR Inc, a private developer also known as Ryan Homes.

During a show-cause hearing in Cape May County Superior Court, Judge Susan Sheppard asked Robinson if she wanted to try and resolve the matter with a court-appointed mediator. Initially, she declined.

Robinson told the judge she had filed ethics complaints with the State Ethics Commission against individuals associated with the project, and she asked the judge to pause the proceedings until a ruling on the complaints was issued. Judge Sheppard said the complaints filed with the commission were a separate issue, and the eminent domain condemnation complaint would move forward.

When the judge again asked Robinson if she wanted to try to settle the matter with mediation, James Maley, a partner at Maley Givens, the firm representing Middle Township in the condemnation proceeding, indicated that a valuation settlement other than a financial payment could be discussed in mediation. When the judge asked what that meant, Maley said there were other lots outside of where the housing project is being proposed, that might be a suitable transfer. At that point, Robinson said she wanted to enter into mediation.