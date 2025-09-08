Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Construction is underway on Sepviva Lofts, a 51-unit affordable housing development set to rise on a long-vacant industrial lot in the Harrowgate section of North Philadelphia, not far from the Tioga Station of the Market-Frankford L.

The $20 million project is Odin Properties’ latest investment in the working-class neighborhood. It’s backed by low-income housing tax credits from the federal government, which ensures the development will remain affordable for decades.

“There continues to be demand from renters. So as that demand continues, we’ll meet it with new projects,” CEO Philip Balderston said during a recent interview.

Most of Odin’s developments in the area are adaptive reuse projects that repurposed vacant industrial buildings, largely for workforce housing. That includes Collins Lofts, which transformed a historic textile mill into an 86-unit apartment building.