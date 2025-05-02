Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Claudia Mathieu couldn’t believe her eyes.

After three years in and out of the shelter system, she finally had a place of her own — a place to raise her family, a place of peace.

“This is so surreal,” said Mathieu, 37, inside the home’s master bedroom, her 4-year-old daughter by her side. “I don’t feel like I’m on pins and needles.”

Mathieu’s house is one of 31 affordable rentals Odin Properties renovated along Frankford Avenue in Kensington over the last year. The properties, collectively known as Kings Highway Apartments, sit between East Cambria and Ann streets, not far from Allegheny Avenue.

Most of the units are single-family homes with two or three bedrooms. And like Mathiew, several tenants have experienced homelessness.

“Our investments in Kensington are in keeping with Odin Properties’ mission to create high-quality affordable housing, while ensuring that no one is displaced and no one is left behind along the way,” said Odin CEO Philip Balderston during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

All of the units are subsidized through the Philadelphia Housing Authority, meaning tenants will pay Odin 30% of their adjusted monthly income each month for rent and utilities. Funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will cover the rest.